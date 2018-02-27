Nassau County fends off 'poison pill' legislation in dispute with developer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It took some help from state lawmakers, but the Nassau County Commission fended off legislation Tuesday in Tallahassee that commissioners warned would imperil the county’s financial future.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved an amendment from state Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, canceling out the contents of a previous amendment to Senate Bill 324.

Bean filed his amendment after the county learned of language in SB 324 that officials say would have let a major landowner wriggle free from financial commitments linked to a 24,000-acre development.

"The little guy prevails," said county attorney Mike Mullin.

That language, they contend, was secretly put forth by Associated Industries of Florida last month on behalf of Raydient, the real estate arm of timberland and paper products giant Rayonier.

“We believe that the Bean amendment would put us back where we should be,” Mullin told lawmakers during the meeting, adding that taxpayers could be on the hook for $50 million they never agreed to pay if the amendment did not succeed.

He said the AIF amendment nullified promises outlined in HB 1075, which passed last year. That bill formed a stewardship district where Raydient's master-planned development, the East Nassau Community Planning Area, sits. HB 1075 gave the district the ability to govern itself and raise money.

In exchange for the county's support in that effort and tax relief, the county contended, Raydient had agreed to pay for parks and recreation facilities inside the ENCPA, as well as additional infrastructure necessary to accommodate the ballooning population.

Representatives for Raydient, who said their only commitment to the county spelled out in HB 1075 was the promise to donate 20 acres for a community park, said Monday that the company had nothing to do with the amendment filed by AIF.

Tuesday's vote means the dispute between the county commission and Raydient is likely headed back to Nassau County, where the two sides will work out how to move forward with the development.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.