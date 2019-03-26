Nassau County firefighters to receive lifesaving hoods thanks to donations

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Hoods for Heroes will be donating 123 lifesaving hoods to firefighters and emergency medical service professionals in Nassau County.

The hoods, which are specifically designed to reduce exposure to deadly cancer-causing chemicals that firefighters are exposed to daily, were purchased with donations from area individuals and businesses.

“Nassau County Fire Rescue is grateful for the work Hoods for Heroes is doing to help protect members of the fire service from acquiring cancer. If the use of these newer style hoods prevents even one person from receiving a cancer diagnosis, it will have been worth their efforts. Coupled with other endeavors such as gross decontamination, skin wipes and encouraging showers as soon as possible after the fire, the new hoods will be one more way for us to hopefully eliminate cancer among fire service members,” said Brady Rigdon, fire chief for Nassau County Fire Rescue.

Hoods For Heroes is a national nonprofit that was founded with the mission of providing life-saving equipment to the men and women of the fire service.

Hoods for Heroes has already given hoods to St. Johns and Clay counties' fire departments, as well as the Jacksonville Beach Fire Department.

