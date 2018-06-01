Disturbing details released about suspect in stylist's disappearance

YULEE, Fla. - As investigators released disturbing details Friday about a suspect in the disappearance of a beloved Nassau County hairstylist, the missing woman's mother made another tearful plea to the community for information that might bring her family closure.

Joleen Cummings, a stylist at Tangles Hair Salon, was last seen at work May 12. Detectives said they have reason to believe Cummings is no longer alive, but have not said what those reasons are.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said that investigators have uncovered a lot of evidence connected to Cummings' co-worker, Jennifer Sybert, who was the last person to see Cummings and is considered a suspect in her disappearance.

Sybert, whose real name is Kimberly Kessler, has lived in 33 cities in 14 states under 17 names, Leeper said. She has drivers’ licenses under five names.

Leeper said he wonders if Sybert might have been involved in other disappearances in the U.S., but it seems certain she’s running from something.

The FBI is now involved in the investigation, and Leeper said that when details of the investigation are revealed, “people will be shocked.”

Cummings' mother, Anne Johnson, issued another tearful plea for the public to help bring her daughter home, saying "we are desperate to find her."

CrimeStoppers has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case to $4,000.

Sybert was arrested May 16 and charged with grand theft auto, after investigators said they found surveillance video showing her leaving Cummings' SUV near a Home Depot. There was no sign of Cummings in the video.

Sybert is due for arraignment in Nassau County court June 7.

Five days before Cummings went missing, deputies were called to a domestic dispute involving her ex-boyfriend at her home. The ex, Jason Gee, was arrested on a probation violation May 15.

Leeper said Gee is still considered a person of interest, but he has not been charged in Cummings' disappearance.

A gofundme account has been set up to help Joleen Cummings children. Click Here to donate.

