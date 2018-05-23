Nassau County issues boil water notice for parts of Amelia Island

Amelia Island, Fla. - A water line break on Amelia Island has forced a boil water notice for parts of Nassau County, emergency management officials announced Wednesday.

The water line break on Beachwalker Road cause a water outage that means residents in certain areas need to boil all water that might be put in their mouths until further notice -- that means water used for drinking, cooking, making baby formula or brushing teeth.

The areas under the advisory are:

Beginning at 12 Beach Walker Road continuing South to 28 Dunes Row

Dunes Court

Little Dunes

Windsong Villas

Amelia-Seaside Retreat

The Residence

The Sanctuary

Marsh Point Road

Long Point

None of the high-rise condominiums along Beachwalker Road are affected, including:

Beach Walker Villas

Shipwatch Villas

Piper Dunes Villas

Sea Dunes Villas

Dunes Club Villas

Turtle Dunes Villas

Emergency officials will update residents when the water has been cleared for consumption.

Anyone with questions should contact customer service at 904-530-6030 or call 904-530-6451.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.