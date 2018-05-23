Nassau County

Nassau County issues boil water notice for parts of Amelia Island

Water line break causes outage that prompts advisory

By Francine Frazier - Senior web editor

Amelia Island, Fla. - A water line break on Amelia Island has forced a boil water notice for parts of Nassau County, emergency management officials announced Wednesday.

The water line break on Beachwalker Road cause a water outage that means residents in certain areas need to boil all water that might be put in their mouths until further notice -- that means water used for drinking, cooking, making baby formula or brushing teeth.

More Headlines

The areas under the advisory are:

  • Beginning at 12 Beach Walker Road continuing South to 28 Dunes Row
  • Dunes Court
  • Little Dunes
  • Windsong Villas
  •  Amelia-Seaside Retreat
  • The Residence
  • The Sanctuary
  • Marsh Point Road
  • Long Point 

None of the high-rise condominiums along Beachwalker Road are affected, including:

  • Beach Walker Villas
  • Shipwatch Villas
  • Piper Dunes Villas 
  • Sea Dunes Villas 
  • Dunes Club Villas 
  • Turtle Dunes Villas 

Emergency officials will update residents when the water has been cleared for consumption.

Anyone with questions should contact customer service at 904-530-6030 or call 904-530-6451.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.