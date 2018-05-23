Nassau County issues boil water notice for parts of Amelia Island

Amelia Island, Fla. - A water line break on Amelia Island has forced a boil water notice for parts of Nassau County, emergency management officials announced Wednesday.
The water line break on Beachwalker Road cause a water outage that means residents in certain areas need to boil all water that might be put in their mouths until further notice -- that means water used for drinking, cooking, making baby formula or brushing teeth.
The areas under the advisory are:
- Beginning at 12 Beach Walker Road continuing South to 28 Dunes Row
- Dunes Court
- Little Dunes
- Windsong Villas
- Amelia-Seaside Retreat
- The Residence
- The Sanctuary
- Marsh Point Road
- Long Point
None of the high-rise condominiums along Beachwalker Road are affected, including:
- Beach Walker Villas
- Shipwatch Villas
- Piper Dunes Villas
- Sea Dunes Villas
- Dunes Club Villas
- Turtle Dunes Villas
Emergency officials will update residents when the water has been cleared for consumption.
Anyone with questions should contact customer service at 904-530-6030 or call 904-530-6451.
