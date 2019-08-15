Nassau County looking for school crossing guards

YULEE, Fla. - If you're looking for work helping children stay safe before and after school, you may want to apply for a school crossing guard position in Nassau County.

The sheriff's office is seeking applicants for crossing guards in the Yulee area. The salary is $15 per shift, with a morning and afternoon shift each day that school is in session.

Anyone interested in the job can get an application from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 77151 Citizens Circle in Yulee. Applications are also available online.

If you have questions about the crossing guard positions, call the Human Resources Department at 904-548-4012.

