Nassau County mother goes missing, possibly with 2 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a search underway in Nassau County for a missing 24-year-old mother and her two children, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, Tabitha Fowler was last seen about 1 p.m. She may have her 5-year-old daughter, Aubrey, and 4-year-old son, Derek, with her.

The Sheriff's Office said Fowler may be driving a blue 2002 Ford Focus with the license plate HXTB81, or she could be in a Hyundai Elantra sedan of unknown color.

Anyone with information on Fowler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-548-4034.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.