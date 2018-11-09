Nassau County moving ahead with large park in Callahan

CALLAHAN, Fla. - Nassau County has received approval to build a large park in the western part of the county off U.S. 1 in Callahan.

The county has owned the land since 2007 and starting next fall, it will be transformed into a place for families to enjoy.

Once the land is cleared, construction will begin in Fall 2019.

The initial phase includes walking and equestrian trails and ball fields.

Besides those amenities, the county wants to add:

A multipurpose gym with a basketball court

An amphitheater similar in scale to Jacksonville Beach Pavilion

16-stall horse stables

Outdoor riding arena

Kids' playgrounds and splash park

A $197,05 grant is funding the trails. The county matched most of that, bringing the total to $328,425. The county also committed $2.5 million for baseball and softball fields

Because the county plans to build in phases, the full cost of the park is not known.

Some Callahan residents aren't happy about the growth in their part of the county, but others think the park will be a wonderful addition for children.

“We really don’t have anything in this area like that,” Demitra McCray said. “A small amphitheater would be great!”

