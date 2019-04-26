Nassau County schools investigating student's alleged threat

CALLAHAN, Fla. - The Nassau County School District is investigating whether a third grader made death threats toward another student and her family.

Erin Christopherson, the mother of the student on the receiving end of the threat, said she didn’t even hear about it until her daughter recently came home from school upset.

Christopherson said her daughter was in the Callahan Intermediate School cafeteria when the topic of the Easter Bunny came up. She said a student snapped because no one agreed with him.

At some point, she said, things escalated.

“He looked directly at my daughter and said, ‘I’m going to rip your throat out, suffocate you with my lunchbox…and kill your mom,” Christopherson recalled her daughter saying.

Even though she doesn’t believe the child meant what he said, Christopherson expressed concern that the school district did not tell her about it, or remove the student from class.

“It’s really concerning to hear your 9-year-old who comes home at the end of the school day and you have not been notified by the administration,” she told News4Jax on Friday.

Christopherson raised those same concerns when she addressed the incident to the school board Thursday night in the hopes that her daughter would be separated from the boy.

She also shared what she had learned with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office so investigators could document the incident in case anything else happened as a result.

The school district confirmed it is investigating the incident, but declined to go into detail, saying it cannot release additional information because of laws protecting student privacy.

Christopherson said she wishes she could meet with the boy’s family to discuss what happened between their children and clear the air.

“It would go a long way for my peace of mind if I knew that his parents were taking this as seriously as we are,” she said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.