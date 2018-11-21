Nassau County sex offender arrested in girlfriend's shooting

YULEE, Fla. - Authorities have arrested a Nassau County sex offender accused of shooting his girlfriend in the stomach during a dispute, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Deputies took William Michael Johnson into custody about 11 a.m. in a wooded area off Catalina Drive, not far from where the victim was shot Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson, 61, was booked into the Nassau County jail on felony charges of attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Leeper said Johnson is suspected of shooting 51-year-old Merry Ledene Millwood during a dispute outside a vacant home on Catalina Drive about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Millwood was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries. Her condition is not known.

A warrant was previously issued for Johnson's arrest after a Sept. 15 domestic dispute. Millwood told deputies Johnson struck her with a rake, but the case wasn't pursued because she was uncooperative.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.