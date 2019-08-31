Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit makes Dorian-related water save

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - The Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit made its first water save of Hurricane Dorian.

A little pup somehow went overboard near the Fernandina Beach Harbor Marina and its leash became stuck.

The dog had to tread above the water before help arrived.

Thankfully, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was in the area, and deputies were able to pull him safely on board its boat.

The dog was taken to the Humane Society. His name? Dorian, of course!

