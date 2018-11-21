Sheriff: Sex offender wanted for questioning after girlfriend shot

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A 51-year-old woman was shot in the stomach at a home on Catalina Drive in the Mobley Heights area on Tuesday, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Leeper told News4Jax that the woman was flown to UF Health in serious condition.

According to the sheriff, her boyfriend, 61-year-old Billy Johnson, is wanted for questioning.

At a news briefing early Tuesday evening, Leeper said that Johnson is a registered sexual offender who has had prior run-ins with law enforcement, including several previous arrests.

Leeper said there was a dispute between Johnson and the woman, and the couple were together prior to the shooting. It's unclear if the couple were living together.

The Sheriff's Office continues to search for Johnson.

