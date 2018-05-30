Deputies: Woman shot husband over Google search

YULEE, Fla. - Nassau County deputies said they arrested a Fernandina Beach woman for attempted first- degree murder when they found her husband shot in the back of the head at their home Tuesday afternoon.

Tony Brown, 58, was lying in a pool of blood when they found him at their home at 95575 Burney Road in Fernandina Beach.

More Headlines

He was flown to UF-Health Medical Center with critical injuries.

Detectives said they found a .38 caliber revolver in the bedroom.

Whey interviewed the victim's wife, Lawanda Brown, 57, who told detectives they were both working in the loft of their home.

According to the Lawanda Brown, her husband asked her to perform a Google search for a template for a project they were working on for the loft which they use as an office for their consulting business.

While searching for the template, Brown said she could hear a tone in her husband’s voice that he was not happy with how she was searching. She said it was all a blur as her husband started walking out of the loft prior to being shot.

Lawanda was taken to the Nassau County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.