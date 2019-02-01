Nassau sheriff: Pedestrian struck, killed by CSX train

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being struck by a train in Nassau County, according to the sheriff's office.

The accident took place around 3:11 a.m. on the tracks at Gonzalez Lane and Braddock Road, just off Old Dixie Highway in Callahan. According Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, the pedestrian has not yet been identified.

CSX issued the following statement:

“CSX is coordinating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragic event.”

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol as well as CSX police were called to the scene. They have Old Dixie Highway blocked in both directions at Braddock Road until the tracks are cleared.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.