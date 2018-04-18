Natural gas leak shuts down roads near Lowe's in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A natural gas leak has forced evacuations and road closures in Nassau County, officials said via Twitter.

Nassau County Emergency Management said the leak was reported near a Lowe's on State Road 200, just east of Barnwell Road in Fernandina Beach.

The hardware store and parking lot are being evacuated, and Barnwell Road is closed.

SR 200 traffic is being stopped in both directions, officials said. All traffic is being re-routed.

Officials urged people to "stay away from the area" and not to drive on SR 200 through Yulee until the leak has been repaired.

Drivers are asked to use County Road 107 or Amelia Concours to Old Nassauville Road to get around and to follow the directions of public safety officials

The utility company is shutting off gas to control the leak so repairs can be made.

#Nassau SR-200 traffic is being re-routed - Use CR-107 or Amelia Concours to Old Nassauville Rd to get around. Follow directions of Public Safety Officials - Please avoid driving SR-200 through Yulee until this hazmat incident is cleared! pic.twitter.com/TrtBPKPT86 — NassauEM (@NassauEM) April 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.