Park bench dedicated to Nassau mom abducted, presumed dead

HILLIARD, Fla. - About 100 people gathered at the B.H. "Buck" Buchanan Park in Hilliard on Saturday to unveil a new park bench to honor a Nassau County mother of three who's believed to have been abducted and killed by a co-worker.

Joleen Cummings has not been seen since May, when she went missing from the hair salon where she worked. Investigators said she is presumed dead, and her co-worker, Kimberly Kessler, has been charged with Cummings' murder.

The new park bench dedicated to Cummings was placed at Buchanan Park because Cummings' family said she and her three children spent a lot of time there.

Saturday's dedication included prayers, speakers and family members talking about Cummings and what she meant to all those who knew her, especially her children and family.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, Hilliard Mayor Chris McConnell, state Sen. Aaron Bean and former Executive Director of the Justice Coalition Ann Dugger were in attendance for the dedication.

The bench will serve as a type of memorial for Cummings, whose body has not been found.

Balloons were released at the end of the touching ceremony.

