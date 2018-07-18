PD: Pit bull shot, killed after attacking service dog in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A pit bull was shot and killed after it attacked a Veterans Affairs service dog Wednesday, according to the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

When officers got to the scene outside the Fernandina Beach Animal Clinic on South 14th Street, James Strickland, a 70-year-old Army veteran, told them he was restraining his Weimaraner, Betty Boop, while two others tried to pull the pit bull away from his dog, police said.

After the dogs were momentarily separated, Strickland twice announced his intention to shoot the attacking animal if it could not be restrained, according to the Police Department. The pit bull then broke free from its handlers and again attacked Strickland's dog.

Strickland then pulled out a .38-caliber handgun and fired two shots, killing the pit bull, investigators said. Witnesses told police at no time did Strickland point the gun at another person, and no one else was affected by the gunfire.

Strickland's dog was not seriously hurt, but did have a few scratches. The pit bull died immediately at the scene, and one of its owners told police it slipped out of its collar.

According to the Police Department, dog owners are legally allowed to defend their pet if it is believed the attacking dog is intent on killing a domestic animal. Strickland told police he felt strongly the attack could have proven fatal for his dog.

It was not believed the pit bull had ever been declared "dangerous," which in some dog cases results in criminal charges for the dog's owner.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.