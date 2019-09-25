People living near Fernandina Beach elementary school fed up with traffic

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - People who live near a Nassau County elementary school are fed up with traffic conditions during school hours.

Southside Elementary School is located on Jasmine Street in Fernandina Beach. Parents tend to use Division Street to park for nearly an hour to drop off their children in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon.

People who live in the Fernandina Beach neighborhood said parents block their driveways, as well as drive and park in their grass. Track marks can be seen from cars constantly running through one yard.

Homeowner Laurel Strong, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years, said she can't believe how disrespectful parents are of her property.

"This happens every [school] day -- five days a week, twice a day, and then when they have evening events, then, too. So we are just asking, treat us like you treat the rest of the town. I guess people just need to learn a little manners and respect other people's properties," Strong told News4Jax. "It's, like, come on folks, just treat us like we are human beings. That's all we want."

Strong said she's tried to handle it herself with the parents, but the response wasn't what she hoped for.

"If you knock on the window and say, 'Will you please move?' You're told to do things to your body that you don't dream of doing," she said. "They say, 'Oh, we will just be a minute.' And you're saying, 'Well, I have to go to work or a doctor's appointment.'"

Other neighbors have also experienced the same treatment

"It's created a bit of a drama," homeowner Danielle Fredricks said. "It's been an issue constantly. The whole street lines up. And yesterday, there were blocks. We couldn't even get out of the driveway."

When News4Jax confronted parents about the issue, most declined to speak. But one mother did talk.

"I've seen people parked in the driveway," Shera Deacons said. "I mean, it's only fair, you have to give people respect. I try not to do it."

Homeowners have confronted city commissioners about the problem and have also contacted the Fernandina Beach Police Department in hopes of finding a solution. On Wednesday, News4Jax saw police out, and one parent did get ticketed.

Police Chief James Hurley said he has been reaching out to parents for the last month and will be enacting a new plan Thursday morning to try to relieve the issue by placing "no parking" signs along Division Street.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Nassau County School Board had not responded to calls from News4Jax about the issue.

