Overturned semi blocked all lanes on SR-200 for hours

CALLAHAN, Fla., - An overturned semi-truck blocked all lanes on State Road 200 at Petree Road in Callahan for hours Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The semi was pulling two trailers when it flipped around 3:30 a.m.Tuesday and slid across the highway.

Troopers said the truck driver, William Cruz, 51, managed to make it out of the wreck without any injuries.

He was charged with careless driving, reported FHP.

SR-200 was closed westbound at Griffin Road and eastbound at Stratton Road for hours. The lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

