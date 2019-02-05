Ex-budget director claims firing was payback for public records dispute

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - The former Nassau County budget director who was fired over missing funds is now speaking out, saying he was actually fired in retaliation for his refusal to delete public records.

Justin Stankiewicz claims his former boss, County Manager Mike Mullin, instructed him to delete text messages regarding a deal the county has with Raydient -- the real estate arm of Rayonier, which is a major employer and landowner within the county.

Stankiewicz, who was fired weeks ago after a county audit found $1,000 unaccounted for, contends he was terminated because he decided not to delete text messages regarding the county's dealings with the company, which he said would be considered public record.

RELATED: Nassau County budget director fired after $1,000 disappears

He noted that although Mullin told him he was fired over the money that went missing, his official letter of termination does not specify a cause. Stankiewicz filed a grievance with the county, but was told he was not eligible for grievance proceedings.

Mullin said Stankiewicz's grievance is "totally without merit."

In response, Stankiewicz gave News4Jax the following statement:

I am extremely disappointed that County Manager/County Attorney Mike Mullin denied my rights under County Policy to grieve. I stand by all my documents and statements. Mr. Mullin can make any claim or statement about me, but the fact remains that the messages existed on his personal phone, and to this day he has refused to turn over his messages. I am glad the public can now know the truth."

Stankiewicz was making about $116,000 a year at the time he was fired. He said he paid back the $1,000 with his personal money and said he never took any funds from the county.

