Road Ranger service extended to I-95 in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation's Road Ranger service, which offers free assistance to drivers, is being expanded to include Nassau County on Interstate 95.

The Road Ranger program provides free highway support services to reduce delays and improve safety for motorists.

FDOT officials said since the program’s inception in 2000, Road Rangers in Florida have made more than 4.3 million service assists, with more occurring every year. Road Rangers provide services which include providing a limited amount of fuel, assisting with tire changes, and other types of minor emergency repairs.

The service has existed for many years in the Jacksonville area and now it will be expanded to include I-95 in Nassau County to the Georgia state line.

The expansion will begin June 25 and service hours will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The patrol area will begin at I-95 at Airport Road and will continue north to U.S. 17/ Exit 380. The new Road Ranger patrol will add to the current Interstate 95 routes in Duval and St. Johns counties.

Motorists can request Road Ranger assistance by dialing *347 (FHP).

FDOT also expects to expand the Road Ranger program to include service on Interstate 75 between Gainesville and the Florida/Georgia line, as well as Interstate 10 between Jacksonville and Madison, before the end of the year.

