Salon where murdered Nassau hairdresser worked replaced

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Tangles Hair Salon, where Joleen Cummings, the missing Nassau County hairdresser and mother-of-three was last seen alive, has been replaced by a new cosmetic boutique called Lash.

In June, the owner of Tangles announced the salon was closing because of a loss of revenue during the murder investigation.

Cummings' friend and former client, Kimmy Bryant, said it's hard to see a new business in place of Tangles, considering the memories she shared with Cummings.

"I think it's too soon," Bryant said. "In my opinion, I would not put anything in there.”

Others, like Nassau County resident Robby Powell, think the new business is positive for the community.

"This helps the community as a whole, not forget, but take the next step," Powell said.

The owner of Lash said the business has received a warm welcome. She said her heart goes out to Cummings' family and loved ones.

Bryant said although she can't see Cummings, she'll never forget the memories they shared.

“I was always happy," Bryant said. "She would always tell me stories, I would tell her stories. She loved her kids."

A hearing for Kimberly Kessler, the woman charged in Cummings' murder was postponed Thursday after her attorneys released a series of Facebook posts they feel could affect their client's case. Kessler's next hearing is scheduled for Jan 3.

