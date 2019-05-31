Second attempted murder suspect wanted in Callahan shooting

CALLAHAN, Fla. - Deputies are looking for a second suspect in the shooting of a 71-year-old Nassau County man that unfolded over the weekend at a Callahan home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Joshua Levi Carroll who’s wanted on attempted murder and armed robbery charges in the shooting of Charles Cribbs, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Carroll, a Nassau County native, may be traveling in the company of other people because he does not own a vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said. He could be in Florida, Georgia, Texas or Alabama.

Cribbs was shot in the face with pellets during a May 25 robbery of his Goodbread Road home, deputies said. He was released from the hospital the next day, a neighbor told News4Jax.

His grandson, 16-year-old Pierce Nugent Cribbs, was arrested Sunday on attempted murder and armed robbery charges. He's being held a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Jacksonville.

So far, it’s unclear who pulled the trigger. A motive in the case has not been released.

A search of court records found that Carroll was arrested in November 2017 after he was accused of attacking another man at Ewing Park. Firearm and battery charges were later dropped in that case.

Anyone with information on Carroll’s whereabouts or details that might lead to his arrest are asked to contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office by dialing (904) 225-5174.

