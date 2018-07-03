Serial masturbator sought by Fernandina Beach police

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - As more people head to the beach for the summer, the Fernandina Beach Police Department is warning beachgoers after a man was spotted masturbating on the beach at least three times.

The incidents were reported to police along Ocean Avenue between West 4th and West 5th Streets. According to the Police Department, there were three incidents reported in June by people who witnessed the man performing the lewd act during the afternoon hours.

Three of the witnesses were children, the Police Department said.

The man police are looking for was described as a white man between 40 to 50-years-old. He's between 5-feet 8-inches and 6-feet tall. He has a stocky build, and a round stomach.

The man is balding on the top of his head, and he has dark, closely shaven hair on the sides and back of his head. He does not have noticeable body hair or tattoos.

According to police, the man was seen driving an older model dark blue pickup truck with either white or grey fender walls and a loud exhaust.

People who see the man or know who he is are asked to contact the Fernandina Beach Police Department at 904-310-3218.

