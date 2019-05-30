Sheriff: 911 dispatcher, husband accused in incest case

Booking photo of Aurthur Brian Hastings. Danielle Kirchenbauer's mugshot is exempt from release because she was employed by the Sheriff's Office.

YULEE, Fla. - A Nassau County 911 dispatcher and her husband are facing charges of child sex crimes in connection with the husband's teenage relative, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The dispatcher, Danielle Alyse Kirchenbauer, was fired after her arrest, Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Kirchenbauer and her husband, Aurthur Brian Hastings, both 29, are accused of forcing Hastings' teenage relative to drink alcohol and then having "unlawful sexual conduct" with the girl.

The victim, who is over 12 and under 18 years old, reported the abuse to the Department of Children and Families Child Protection Team, which turned the information over to the Sheriff's Office, Leeper said.

She said the abuse happened multiple times from December 2018 to April 2019.

After interviewing Hastings and Kirchenbauer separately Wednesday, investigators charged both and booked them into the jail.

Hastings is charged with sexual battery on a minor child, incest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kirchenbauer is charged with sexual battery on a minor child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kirchenbauer's mug shot is exempt from public release because she was employed by the Sheriff's Office.

