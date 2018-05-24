Sheriff: Man jumps into creek after traffic stop in Nassau

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A man took off and jumped into creek following a traffic stop in Fernandina Beach, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

It happened Thursday morning on Winterberry Avenue. Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said the man jumped off Holly Point Boat Ramp and into a body of water. The nearest creek is Christopher Creek.

It's unclear why the man, who was on a motorcycle, was stopped by deputies.

The man has not been located and deputies are not sure if the man is still in the water. Crews with the Florida Wildlife Commission were looking for him.

