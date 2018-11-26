Woman stabbed with fork during argument over baked potato, deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old Nassau County man has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after deputies said he stabbed a woman in the head with a fork during an argument over an under-cooked baked potato.

Kenneth Crumpton Jr. was arrested just after midnight Sunday at a home in Yulee after deputies responded to a call from the victim.

Deputies said she had several stab wounds and blood on both sides of her face but refused to be treated by rescue on the scene.

Investigators spoke with others in the house and who had been in contact with the woman during the alleged stabbing and gathered a fork and bloody shirt as evidence.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.