Suspicious fire investigated at Breakwater Hotel in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fire at the Breakwater Hotel at the Beach. Investigators said the fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Friday, and was put out by hotel staff before firefighters arrived.

Damage to the hotel was limited to one of the exterior ground floor hotel room doors and the door frame, according to firefighters.

Investigators say the occupants were not inside the room at the time the fire started, but have all been accounted for and are safe.

Firefighters responding to the scene deemed the fire suspicious and the Fire Marshal's Office will determine the cause.

The damage from the fire was estimated at $2,000.

