Teen arrested after baby found with puncture wounds

YULEE, Fla. - A young Nassau County teenager is charged with aggravated child abuse after her baby was apparently injured Friday while unattended in her yard.

Aubrey McKenzie, 17, was arrested after a deputy was called to a report of a baby wandering in the street Friday found the baby wearing a T-shirt covered in blood in McKenzie's arms, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy said the child had several puncture wounds and cuts all over her body. The deputy also noted there was a large dog in the yard. According to the report, the baby was wearing only a shirt -- no diaper, pants or shoes -- and the cuts were consistent with being dragged through the yard.

A witness told deputies he saw the baby tangled in the dog's leash and ran to the door of McKinzie's home attempting to get someone to come out, but no one came to the door. That person did not have a cellphone and flagged down another person who saw the baby on the ground with the leash wrapped around her neck.

The second witness said the dog wouldn't let any anyone close to the baby, so he ran to the house and beat on the doors and windows until a young woman came to the door and picked up the baby.

According to the arrest report, McKenzie went inside and called her boyfriend's mother, but not 911 to get medical assistance for her child.

Deputies called for medical assistance and the baby was taken to Baptist North. Nassau County Animal Control was called for the dog, which deputies said was a bull mastiff mix, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was also notified to begin an investigation.

