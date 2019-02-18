There's a new way to adopt pets at Nassau Humane Society

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The Nassau Humane Society is rolling out a new approach to pet adoptions in the hopes of making things easier on dogs waiting for new homes.

It used to be that when someone showed up in search of a new pet, shelter staff would walk them back through the kennel so they could get an up-close look at the cats or dogs up for adoption.

But recently, the Humane Society has reconsidered that way of doing things, saying it tends to get the dogs riled up and give them the mistaken impression that they’re about to be let out of their cages.

“These behaviors are not healthy for the dog or helpful to the potential adopter,” the organization wrote in a message posted on its Facebook page Monday morning.

To avoid getting these dogs’ hopes up only for them to be let down, the Humane Society has introduced a new process for pet adoptions. Here’s how it works:

Sit and meet with an animal care specialist to discuss what kind of dog you want. For example, is it good with other pets and kids? Are you looking for a certain size or breed

Then take a look at the available pets that fit the bill of what you’re searching for. After all, there’s no sense in getting acquainted with a dog you don’t plan to adopt.

Sit back and relax while shelter staff bring some different dogs to meet you. This way, the ones you’re not interested in bringing home don't end up disappointed.

Don’t fret if you follow these steps and can’t find the perfect match. You can always ask to meet more dogs. And, if you still haven't found the right one, you can always come back later.

