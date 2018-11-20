Toddler found wandering in Yulee road; parents charged with neglect

YULEE, Fla. - A barefoot 3-year-old wandering in a Yulee road Monday afternoon is safe, but her parents are in jail charged with felony child neglect by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies received a call about 2:50 p.m. from a school bus driver who almost struck the child on Miner Road. The driver picked up the toddler and took the girl to Yulee Middle School. The girl had a soiled diaper and strong smell of feces.

Deputies went door to door along Miner Road to locate the child's parents. The Sheriff's Office said an 8-month-old child with a soiled diaper was inside the same home where the toddler lived.

According to the report, the mother, Nina Whorton, 23, said she last saw the child 7 and 9 a.m. when she went to sleep. She didn't wake up about 3 p.m. The father, Austin Philman, also 23, told deputies he was also sleeping and thought the mother was taking care of the children.

The Department of Children & Families was called to conduct its own investigation. The children were released to their grandmother.

The Sheriff's Office report noted that there was an unsecured gun in a nightstand and there was no food for the children in the home.

The parents were arrested on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm and booked into the Nassau County Jail.

