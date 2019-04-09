FHP: Woman, 27, killed in crash on US 1 near Callahan

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old Jacksonville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Callahan, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 1, just north of Landfill Road.

According to the Highway Patrol, Lynzi Teagle was driving a Hyundai south on U.S. 1 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of the vehicle. Troopers said the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, went down an embankment and crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to rotate.

Teagle died at the scene, troopers said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a determination whether the crash was alcohol-related is pending investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.