Two fatal wrecks on Lem Turner Road in one week cause safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two deadly crashes within a few days of each other on Lem Turner Road in Nassau County have residents living along that stretch of road concerned about safety.

The first crash happened Tuesday afternoon near Interstate 295. The Florida Highway Patrol said a car traveling south veered from its lane and entered the northbound lane, hitting a motorcycle head-on. The motorcyclist, Stewart Bowles, 58, died at the scene.

The second crash happened on Valentine’s Day when the Florida Highway Patrol said a woman traveling north on Lem Turner Road crossed the median into the southbound lanes, hitting and killing Donald Lewis, 58.

Some longtime residents who live on Lem Turner Road say it's becoming more dangerous every day.

"It is extremely dangerous, there’s too much traffic, there have been several school children killed getting on and off of school buses," Valery Brophy said.

She has lived on Lem Turner Road for the last 14 years and said on Thursday, a deadly head-on crash came too close to home.

"I looked out and there were about six to eight police cars, and then I saw the truck in the yard, and I knew something bad had happened," Brophy said.

She said the speed limit is 50 mph, but too many people drive much faster than that.

Brophy said she doesn't allow her grandchildren to play in her front yard because of the chance that a car could come speeding off the roadway.

Others in the area said Lem Turner is a dangerous road.

The Florida Department of Transportation issued the following statement on the recent deadly crashes:

“OUR HEART BREAKS FOR THE FAMILIES OF THOSE INVOLVED IN THE RECENT INCIDENTS ON LEM TURNER ROAD … AS IS OUR POLICY, FDOT WILL REVIEW INCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON STATE ROADWAYS ONCE LAW ENFORCEMENT INVESTIGATIONS ARE CONCLUDED.”

So far, no charges have been filed in either of the fatal traffic crashes. Both remain under investigation.

