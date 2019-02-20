Two Fernandina Beach men charged with trafficking meth

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Two Fernandina Beach men were arrested during a traffic stop and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Edward Sharpe, 65, and Robert Blevins, 37, were taken into custody when deputies found 1.5 kilos of crystal meth in their vehicle on Feb.15.

Deputies said they pulled over a 2007 Toyota Avalon with an obscured license tag after the driver changed lanes abruptly in front of a semitruck south of the Florida/Georgia line on Interstate 95.

Both men acted nervously, according to deputies, so they brought in a K9 officer who sniffed out the drugs.

Both were arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 154 grams, bringing contraband substance into the state and attempt, solicitation and conspiracy to sell an illegal substance.

The street value of the drugs, which were found in the glove box, was estimated at $100,000.

