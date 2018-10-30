Mixed reviews over apartment complex around Fernandina wetlands

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - An upscale apartment complex under construction in Fernandina Beach is getting mixed reviews from some of the city's residents.

According to the city's planning director, Vintage Amelia Island, a gated community that will be at the corner of 14th and Lime streets, is being built around wetlands.

While some welcome the new development, some Nassau County residents are unhappy about the apartments coming to a historic neighborhood.

"I feel like it's already getting overpopulated and busy. We want to keep this island small as we can," said Nassau County resident Mallory Monaghan.

Ensuring the wetlands are preserved is a concern for some. Kelly Gibson, Fernandina Beach's planning director, said the issue is being addressed.

"As part of the negotiating solution, we were able to retain about six acres of wetlands on the property right in the middle of the site so that it could be used as an amenity for the entire development," Gibson said.

The project, however, will take away six acres of wetlands.

"To be honest, I would rather see the wetlands," said Nassau County resident Becky Swiley.

The complex will have 224 total units. Amenities will include bike storage lockers, a pool, fitness center and a dog park.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in spring of 2020.

