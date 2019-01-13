Volunteers looking for rescued Dalmatian, ran away from foster home

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - One of the 21 Dalmatians rescued from a Yulee home on Monday has run away from its foster family. News4Jax has learned the dog was last seen in Fernandina Beach around Lime and 14th Streets.

Paw Paws Pet Rescue says the Dalmatian will not go toward people or vehicles. Volunteers say they do not know if the dog can hear, explaining that most Dalmatians are deaf. If you see the dog to please report it immediately.

Eleven Dalmatians were transported Saturday to a South Florida rescue group.

Twenty-one Dalmatians were found Monday in an old, cluttered, filthy property in Yulee. News4Jax was told the dogs were owned by an older man who just couldn't take care of them anymore.

The 10 dogs not sent to a South Florida Dalmatian rescue group will stay in Northeast Florida to be fostered until they're ready for adoption.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.