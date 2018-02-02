William Burgess District coming to Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nassau County records show the population is growing. Within the past 16 years, 20,000 more people have moved to the county.

As part of the county’s 25 year plan, it’s now approving developments to accommodate for that rapid growth.

One new development will be a railroad community called the William Burgess District. It will have a CSX railroad that runs right through the heart of it.



The new William Burgess District community will be mixed use including homes and businesses.

The design was approved in December.

It will be located off Harts Road and wraps around to US-17 on William Burgess.

Joe Lengyel just moved to the county a year ago. “It’s a good community. I live in a rural area behind here. It’s quiet. Great neighbors,” said Lengyel.



The Railroad community isn’t the only up and coming one in the area. Another 210 homes will be built on 107 acres across Amelia Concourse from Amelia Walk. That neighborhood will be called Village Walk. Then there’s the Wildlight Community, compared to St. Johns County’s Nocatee. That neighborhood already has a brand new elementary school.

Long-time residents say it’s a good thing the county is thinking about expanding schools as well.



“I have a 14-year-old and 11-year-old and some of their classes are a little crowded so I’m curious to see what they’re gonna do with the high school and middle school,” said Misty Spedaliere, a Yulee Resident.

As far as the growth though, Spedaliere says she doesn’t mind that. “I moved here in 99 and none of this was here so I’m sure people who grew up here- it’s good for the economy, good for jobs I’m happy with it,” said Spedaliere.



The school board was asked about the potential for more new schools, but the board can’t get approved to build more until more people move into the county. They say it can’t just build off projections and the amount of homes being constructed.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.