Woman dead after crashing into tree on Nassau County roadway, troopers say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead after she crashed into a tree on By-Pass Road north of County Road 108 Monday afternoon, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Christina Diane Bargeron, 37, of Callahan, was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on By-Pass Road when for unknown reasons it traveled off the road to the right and she overcorrected, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle.

Troopers said Bargeron's Cherokee crossed the center line onto the southbound side before going outside a grassy shoulder and striking a tree.

Highway Patrol officials said Bargeron died of her injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

