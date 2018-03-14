Evacuations lifted as firefighters get Yulee brush fires under control

YULEE, Fla. - Evacuations have been called off in Nassau County as firefighters stopped the progression of brush fires that were threatening a Yulee apartment complex.

The Florida Forest Service said two fires around the railroad tracks between State Road 200 and Pages Dairy Road, west of Chester Road, had burned about 8 acres were 85 percent contained by about 6:50 p.m.

Hundreds of residents had been told to leave because of the fast-spreading series of brush fires, but the Florida Forest Service said only one outbuilding was damaged and evacuations were being lifted.

Residents along Pages Dairy and Chester roads had also been encouraged to leave the area, according to an automated call from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

But Billy Estep, director of Nassau County Emergency Management, said the only mandatory evacuations were for the Courtney Isles Apartment complex, which houses several hundred residents. That order was lifted just before 5 p.m.

Estep said small vegetation frozen over the winter provided fuel for the fires, and the apartment complex had been told to evacuate as a precaution.

As of 6:45 p.m., emergency officials said, Pages Dairy Road was open, but part of Chester Road remained closed.

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE



Pages Dairy road IS NOW OPEN.



CHESTER ROAD IS CLOSED FROM HOME DEPOT TO PAGES DAIRY. pic.twitter.com/F30bIhS4Ha — NassauEM (@NassauEM) March 14, 2018

FFS has an airplane spotting for the firefighters on the ground, and Jacksonville Fire Rescue has sent several units as mutual aid.

