Yulee residents hope security video will lead to arrests in rash of car burglaries

YULEE, Fla. - Residents of a Yulee neighborhood hope home security video will lead to arrests in a rash of car burglaries.

People who live in Timber Creek Plantation told News4Jax on Monday that they were shocked to find cars had been burglarized in their quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, a car was also stolen Monday in the Plummer Creek neighborhood, which is next to Timber Creek Plantation.

That's why Timber Creek Plantation residents said they hope surveillance footage will help identify the auto burglars.

Home security video shows two people, one of whom is wearing a hoodie, running around in the neighborhood.

Last week, the Sheriff's Office also released surveillance images showing a person wearing a hoodie and two other individuals who appear to be hiding in bushes. Deputies said they believe the three burglarized five cars on April 6.

Joseph Clarke, who is new to the neighborhood, said he was surprised to find his car ransacked.

"Really, everything was just thrown around inside," Clarke said. "They had broken into here and just chucked everything around."

Clarke said the thieves stole his checkbook, sunglasses and pocketknife.

According to deputies, the thieves also stole a gun and a wallet from other neighbors' cars.

"Overall, it's just not acceptable," Clarke said. "It's very childish and the fact that you're stealing other people's property is not going to be viewed as positive in any light."

Now, neighbors said, they hope the video and images will lead to arrests.

“To bring some sort of justice to this situation, not only for myself, for everyone else in this community -- that would be at least some form of justice that I could be satisfied with," Clarke said.

He added that, despite his car being burglarized, he still feels safe in his neighborhood, but hopes the thieves will stay away.

As of Monday, deputies said they hadn't identified any of the individuals captured on surveillance.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to call the detective in charge of the case at 904-548-4078. To remain anonymous and report a tip, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

