1,600 gallons of sewage spill into Lofton Creek

YULEE, Fla. - After an incident on State Road 200 in Nassau County, 1,600 gallons of sewage is now flowing in Lofton Creek.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, a contractor placing a pylon for the bridge-widening project at Lofton Creek on S.R. 200 in Yulee accidentally damaged a force main pipe, causing the sewage spill into Lofton Creek.

The DEP responded to what happened with this statement:

“In the event of a discharge, our response is threefold: (1) work with the facility to identify any releases and ensure the release is stopped as quickly as possible; (2) gather and analyze information surrounding the circumstances of the reported incident to evaluate it from a regulatory perspective to determine if there were any violations; (3) identify any further corrective actions needed, including solutions to avoid future discharges and possible enforcement.”

JEA was the reporting party for this incident and is conducting sampling efforts in Lofton Creek to monitor any water quality issues associated with the spill.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.