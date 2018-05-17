FHP investigating deadly crash in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. - One person died in a crash on Interstate 95 at State Road 200 in Nassau County, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning when a semi truck and box truck collided. The crash blocked all northbound lanes of I-95 at the Yulee exit.

Photos posted onto the Nassau County Fire-Rescue 3101 Facebook page showed heavy damages to both truck involved.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid I-95 and use U.S. Highway 17 as an alternate route until lanes reopen. Extra caution is urged while traveling through the area as several troopers and first responders are on scene investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.