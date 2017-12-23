Yulee interchange project mucking up traffic

YULEE, Fla. - A road construction project at Interstate 95 and State Road 200 that is meant to cut crashes by 50 percent is causing temporary traffic headaches.

The Florida Department of Transportation began a $40 million project in January 2017. The project will create six lanes with raised medians, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and bike lanes for 2 miles.

Erica Randall regularly drives in the area. She said she’s already seeing some relief in sections where parts of the project are complete.

“Once they finished down by Yulee and the post office in that direction, it cleared up pretty well,” Randall said.

The FDOT said the road project is running on time and is set to be completed by summer 2020.

