Universal Orlando snaps sneak peek of Fast & Furious ride

Hold on to your seats and buckle up!

Visitors to Universal Orlando will soon have a chance to ride some of the fastest movies to ever hit the big screen and they're finally getting a peek inside what the highly anticipated ride will look like.

Fast & Furious – Supercharged, which is based on all the storylines from the high octane franchise, is coming this spring to the Florida theme park, but an exact date for the ride's opening hasn't been released.

The ride will feature nice cars, cool gadgets and more as park-goers join the stars they love in living life "a quarter-mile at a time."

"Once inside, you’ll get to explore familiar scenes from the films like Tej’s high-tech War Room, where you learn more about your mission," a Universal Orlando blog said.

A similar ride opened in 2015 at Universal Studios Hollywood, which features the ride as part of its world-famous studio tour.

"Ejecto seato, Cuz!" - Roman Pearce | 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

