New Florida Supreme Court justices hear first cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ three selections to the Florida Supreme Court heard their first set of oral arguments Wednesday, further signaling a major change on the seven-member court.

“This is really an unusual event in the life of our court when three new justices are coming on at the same time,” Chief Justice Charles Canady said in opening remarks.

DeSantis, who took office Jan. 8, appointed former appellate judges Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck and former U.S. Department of Education General Counsel Carlos Muniz to replace longtime justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who were forced to leave the bench last month because of a mandatory retirement age.

The new appointees are expected to lead to a more-conservative court.

During oral arguments Wednesday, their first case involved a dispute between the Florida Industrial Power Users Group, the Florida Public Service Commission and Florida Power & Light involving solar-energy projects.

“We are so delighted to have them join us as colleagues. … I can tell you this, they’ve not been on the court long, but they have from the very start gone about the work of the court with great energy and dedication,” Canady said in the opening remarks.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.