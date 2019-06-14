New state budget goes to Gov. DeSantis

News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As planned, the Legislature on Friday sent a proposed $91.1 billion budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor, who has vowed to use his line-item veto power to trim the budget, is expected to sign the document (SB 2500) and issue vetoes next week. The 488-page budget was one of 10 bills formally sent to DeSantis on Friday.

Among the other bills were a measure that would create a hemp program administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (SB 1020); a measure that would make a series of changes in the election system (SB 7066); and a proposed Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative that would involve a partnership between the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and Mote Marine Laboratory (SB 1552).

DeSantis will have until June 29 to sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his signature. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

News Service of Florida