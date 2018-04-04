NFL player faces probe over shark catch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is among people being investigated after a complaint by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals about a hammerhead shark being caught last month in waters off Miami.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Rob Klepper said details about the ongoing investigation are not available.

“I can confirm to you that the FWC has received the images and video and is looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident,” Klepper said in an email.

It is illegal to harvest hammerhead sharks in Florida waters, carrying a second-degree misdemeanor fine of up to $500 and 60 days in jail.

Miller was part of a fishing tour that uploaded images and a video to social media after a shark was caught.

PETA issued a statement that it wanted to “ensure Miller is held accountable.”

News Service of Florida