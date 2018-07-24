No word on Scott appearance at Trump rally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As he runs for a U.S. Senate seat, it was unclear Tuesday whether Gov. Rick Scott will appear next week at a Tampa rally held by President Donald Trump.

"The governor’s schedule for that day has not yet been finalized. We will keep you updated," Scott’s campaign said in an email Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump’s campaign organization announced a July 31 rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall to build support for Scott, Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s appearance will come about a month before Florida’s Aug. 28 primary elections. Scott is seeking to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., in the November general election.

The governor was a strong supporter of Trump during the 2016 presidential election but has appeared to distance himself after formally entering the U.S. Senate race.

DeSantis, a U.S. House member, is touting Trump’s support while battling state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

News Service of Florida