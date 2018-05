BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - These officers in South Florida know how to let loose and have fun!

They escorted a group of students to John I. Leonard High School's prom on Saturday.

The Boynton Beach Police officers also prepared boutonnieres and corsages for them.

They said on twitter that it meant the world to share the night with the students.

