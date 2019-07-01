Man drags Central Florida deputy after traffic stop

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man faces attempted murder charges after dragging a sheriff deputy with his SUV during a traffic stop, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma told news outlets that Rocky Rudolph Jr., 38, was shot in the leg by the officer during the Orlando-area incident. He fled on foot but was detained eight hours later and taken to a hospital.

"Rudolph reaches toward the gun hand of Deputy (Aaron) Blais, and actually holds him there and drives at least 100 yards heading toward I-4 before Deputy Blais falls off the car and into the median," Lemma said.

Blais was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Blais pulled Rudolph over Saturday in Lake Mary, Florida for illegal window tint and smelled marijuana. Lemma says Rudolph refused to turn off the SUV, and began driving while Blais grabbed the window.

Blais pulled his gun out, radioed for backup, but Rudolph drove even further. Lemma says Blais fired into the car before falling off.

When authorities looked inside the suspect’s SUV, they found a handgun reported stolen out of Seminole County in 2016.

