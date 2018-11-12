Olympic medalist Rowdy Gaines victim of virtual kidnapping scam

Rowdy Gaines speaks in between sessions on day four of the Arena Pro Swim Series at the Skyline Aquatic Center in 2015 in Mesa, Arizona.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Olympic swimming gold medalist Ambrose Gaines, known as “Rowdy,” and his family were the victims of a virtual kidnapping scam over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon Gaines and his wife received a phone call from a number that said it belonging to their daughter, Madison, who is a college student in Colorado.

Gaines told News4Jax that the scammer called both his phone and his wife’s phone while pretending to be his daughter. They also called his daughter pretending to be officers with a Colorado police agency.

The caller told Gaines they had kidnapped his daughter and would slit her throat if he didn’t give them money. Gaines even asked for proof and because they were running a simultaneous scam on his daughter they got her on the line and the two communicated, making the scam seem more real.

“I think at one point she said, 'I’m not going to do anything else unless I speak to my father and or my parents,' I think it was," Gaines said. "And so, somehow or another, they have a phone with her on the line, had me on the line and said, ‘OK, you can talk to your daughter now.' And I said, ‘Madison, are you OK?’ And she said, ‘Dad, I’m OK,' and that was it.”

Gaines and his wife called the police who quickly arrived at their Orlando hotel to tell them it was a scam they had seen before.

“I felt like something was wrong when they asked me to start buying Visa gift cards,” Gaines told News4Jax. “Because, if they were holding my daughter kidnapped, I thought they’ve got to want more than Visa gift cards.”

Gaines believes the scammers knew he was an Olympic swimmer and may have money. He is not sure how they got access to their phones but did say his daughter’s Facebook account was recently hacked.

Gaines has since learned this is what’s referred to as a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. A former FBI agent told News4Jax this is a very common scam that often targets travelers.

